DeBrusk picked up only his fifth assist of the season during a 3-1 win over the Islanders on Tuesday.

Originally the assist went uncredited as it was unclear if DeBrusk was able to tip the puck on goal before Peter Cehlarik finished off the play, but DeBrusk was able to earn another helper. The sophomore winger is having an odd season with 14 goals but only five assists through 44 games.