DeBrusk provided a pair of power-play assists in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

DeBrusk snapped a six-game point drought with his first multi-point game of the season. Expectations for DeBrusk were at an all-time high heading into this season since he registered a career-high 50 points in 2022-23, but the second-line winger is still having trouble finding the back of the net. DeBrusk has 70 shots on goal through 32 games, albeit with only four goals in bank.