DeBrusk scored a goal and three assists while adding four shots, a hit and a plus-4 rating in Sunday's 7-0 rout of the Sabres.

He notched a helper in each period, while his tally midway through the first period gave the Bruins a 3-0 lead. DeBrusk had been in a bit of a scoring lull, managing just two goals and three points over his prior eight games, but his spot on Boston's top line makes him a threat to break out at any time. On the season, the 26-year-old has 22 goals and a career-high 44 points through 51 contests.