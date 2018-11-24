DeBrusk scored a goal and finished with a plus-1 rating in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Penguins.

High in the slot, DeBrusk received a pass from David Krejci and ripped it past Tristan Jarry to tie the game in the second period. With nine goals in 22 games, The 22-year-old is on pace to easily eclipse the 16 scores he notched in his rookie campaign.