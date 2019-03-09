Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Expected to miss next two games
DeBrusk (foot) will likely miss Boston's next two contests.
It's safe to assume DeBrusk won't play Saturday against the Senators, and the fact that the Bruins still aren't sure if he'll travel with them on their upcoming three-game road trip suggests he may not be ready to return until next Saturday against Columbus. Boston is firing on all cylinders and currently riding a five-game winning streak, so there's no reason for them to rush DeBrusk back before he's 100 percent healthy.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...