DeBrusk (foot) will likely miss Boston's next two contests.

It's safe to assume DeBrusk won't play Saturday against the Senators, and the fact that the Bruins still aren't sure if he'll travel with them on their upcoming three-game road trip suggests he may not be ready to return until next Saturday against Columbus. Boston is firing on all cylinders and currently riding a five-game winning streak, so there's no reason for them to rush DeBrusk back before he's 100 percent healthy.