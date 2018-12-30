Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Finds scoring touch post-concussion
DeBrusk scored his 11th goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Buffalo. It came on the power play.
It's just his second game back after missing three weeks to a concussion. DeBrusk has a point in each of his two games since his return. But he continues to put more goals up than helpers (11 goals, three assists), so his Cy Young-type season continues.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...