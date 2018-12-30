DeBrusk scored his 11th goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Buffalo. It came on the power play.

It's just his second game back after missing three weeks to a concussion. DeBrusk has a point in each of his two games since his return. But he continues to put more goals up than helpers (11 goals, three assists), so his Cy Young-type season continues.

