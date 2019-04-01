DeBrusk reached 25 goals with his tally in a 6-3 loss to the Red Wings on Sunday.

DeBrusk has seen his goal totals rise in his second season, but with only 13 assists, his 38 points are five shy of the mark he had as a rookie. DeBrusk's also posted 149 shots and 11 of his points have come on the man advantage.

