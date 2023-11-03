DeBrusk got a goal Thursday in a 3-2 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.

It was his first of the season. DeBrusk barrelled into the Leafs' zone with the puck in the second and dished to Brad Marchand in the slot. Ilya Samsonov stoned Marchand, but the puck lay in the slot and DeBrusk buried the rebound. The winger has been in the doghouse this season, especially after being late to a team meeting last month. But DeBrusk is a talented and abrasive forward who put up 50 points in 64 contests last season. Hopefully this snipe gets him on a roll.