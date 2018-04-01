DeBrusk scored two goals, including the game winner, and added an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over Florida.

What a nice return from an upper-body injury -- DeBrusk had last played March 13. And he picked right back up where he left off. DeBrusk now has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) and a plus-9 rating in his last nine games.

