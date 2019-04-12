DeBrusk's (undisclosed) availability for Saturday's Game 2 matchup with Toronto is up in the air, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

DeBrusk took Friday's practice off for "maintenance." It seems the team expects him to play Saturday, but there is still the chance that he would miss the contest. More information on the Alberta native's status should become available closer to Saturday's puck drop.

