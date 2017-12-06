Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Game-time call Thursday
DeBrusk (upper body) is officially a game-time decision for Thursday's tilt against Arizona.
The rookie forward returned to practice Wednesday, skating to David Krejci's left on the team's second line. Despite getting one full practice in prior to game day, all indications are pointing to DeBrusk's participation in Thursday's game. The Bruins would love to get DeBrusk back into the fold soon, as he had racked up six points and a plus-7 rating in the six games played prior to getting injured.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...