DeBrusk (upper body) is officially a game-time decision for Thursday's tilt against Arizona.

The rookie forward returned to practice Wednesday, skating to David Krejci's left on the team's second line. Despite getting one full practice in prior to game day, all indications are pointing to DeBrusk's participation in Thursday's game. The Bruins would love to get DeBrusk back into the fold soon, as he had racked up six points and a plus-7 rating in the six games played prior to getting injured.