Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Game-time call
DeBrusk (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's Game 2 against the Maple Leafs.
For what it's worth, coach Bruce Cassidy expects DeBrusk to play Saturday, but it's a situation worth monitoring for fantasy owners that are considering deploying the 22-year-old winger in daily contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...