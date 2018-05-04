DeBrusk (undisclosed) is considered a game-time decision for Friday night's playoff game against the Lightning.

Brad Marchand is also in the same situation, with both players having been given maintenance days Thursday. "They have some nicks," coach Bruce Cassidy noted Friday morning, "I believe they will play." Through 10 postseason contests overall, DeBrusk has tallied six goals and eight points. At times, the 21-year-old has been one of the Bruins' most effective playoff performers, but he's been held without a point over his last two outings against Tampa Bay.