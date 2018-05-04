Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Game-time decision Friday
DeBrusk (undisclosed) is considered a game-time decision for Friday night's playoff game against the Lightning.
Brad Marchand is also in the same situation, with both players having been given maintenance days Thursday. "They have some nicks," coach Bruce Cassidy noted Friday morning, "I believe they will play." Through 10 postseason contests overall, DeBrusk has tallied six goals and eight points. At times, the 21-year-old has been one of the Bruins' most effective playoff performers, but he's been held without a point over his last two outings against Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Tallies two goals•
-
Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Scores lone Boston goal in Game 6•
-
Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Pots goal Thursday•
-
Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Notches goal in Saturday's win•
-
Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Foot right back on gas in return from injury•
-
Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Playing Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...