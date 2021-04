DeBrusk (not injury related) will play in Monday's game versus the Flyers, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

DeBrusk cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Sunday and is ready to make his first appearance since March 18. The 24-year-old winger is having a down year, as he's produced three goals and four assists across 21 games this year. DeBrusk is expected to skate with Charlie Coyle and Zachary Senyshyn on the third line Monday.