DeBrusk has three shots on goal in a 4-3 win over Vegas on Tuesday.

Although he his still pointless to start the season, it is not for lack on chances -- DeBrusk has eight shots on goal over the first three games. With David Krejci back in the lineup, it is only a matter of time before DeBrusk starts lighting the lamp. Last season he scored 27 goals, including eight on the power play, good for fourth on the team.

