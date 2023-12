Debrusk recorded a goal to go along with two shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.

In the past eight games, Debrusk has been on a bit of a tear registering three goals and one assist. The 27-year-old has recorded 18 shots on goal in this span to go along with a total of six hits and blocked shots. He's currently on the first line with Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak and will continue to produce points if he stays with this pairing.