DeBrusk scored two goals in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Flames.

Since his return following a nine-game absence, DeBrusk has three goals and an assist in four games. With 16 points in 32 games, the 22-year-old is averaging a point every other game in 2018-19, and while his owners may be clamoring for more consistent production from the youngster, they could do a whole lot worse than DeBrusk.