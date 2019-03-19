DeBrusk has already set career highs in goals (22), power-play points (11) and shooting percentage (15.9).

DeBrusk is nine points off his total points production from 2017-18 (43), but could still push for that mark now that he is healthy and back in the lineup. The winger should continue to serve in a top-six role, even once Marcus Johansson (chest) is cleared to return, which will give him plenty of opportunities to notch some points down the stretch.