Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Having career year
DeBrusk has already set career highs in goals (22), power-play points (11) and shooting percentage (15.9).
DeBrusk is nine points off his total points production from 2017-18 (43), but could still push for that mark now that he is healthy and back in the lineup. The winger should continue to serve in a top-six role, even once Marcus Johansson (chest) is cleared to return, which will give him plenty of opportunities to notch some points down the stretch.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...