Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Healthy heading into training camp
Head coach Bruce Cassidy expects DeBrusk (shoulder) to be fully recovered in time for training camp, Conor Ryan of MassLive reports.
DeBrusk suffered an AC joint sprain in the second round of last year's playoffs -- prior to going down, DeBrusk had racked up eight points in 12 playoff games. The 21-year old winger impressed in his rookie season, posting 43 points in 70 games. Expect him to improve on those numbers in 2018-19, especially if he remains part of the Bruins power-play equation.
