DeBrusk (illness) will suit up against the Canadiens on Wednesday.

DeBrusk took part in the team's optional morning skate Wednesday and will rejoin the lineup following his absence from practice Tuesday. The winger has been rolling of late, with four points in his previous four games, along with seven hits, seven shots on goal and a plus-2 rating. The youngster should continue to get chances on the power play, which bolsters his opportunities to find the back of the net.