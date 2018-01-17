Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Healthy once again
DeBrusk (illness) will suit up against the Canadiens on Wednesday.
DeBrusk took part in the team's optional morning skate Wednesday and will rejoin the lineup following his absence from practice Tuesday. The winger has been rolling of late, with four points in his previous four games, along with seven hits, seven shots on goal and a plus-2 rating. The youngster should continue to get chances on the power play, which bolsters his opportunities to find the back of the net.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...