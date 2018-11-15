Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Heating up
DeBrusk scored a pair of goals in a 6-3 loss to the Avalanche on Wednesday.
The second-year winger really struggled in the first month of the season, but in the last five games, he has four goals and six points. That's more than made up for the poor start, as he has seven goals and nine points in 18 games, putting him on pace to surpass his 16 goals from last season. He's getting more shots to the net than he did last season too, but the bad news is he still likely has an unsustainable 18.4 shooting percentage. Owners would also like to see more in the assist category, as he only has two helpers this season.
