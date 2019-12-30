Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Helps deliver victory
DeBrusk scored twice on the power play and had three shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.
DeBrusk broke a 1-1 tie early in the third period when he found the net twice in an 18-second span, with both goals coming during a Johan Larsson double minor. It was DeBrusk's first multi-goal performance of the season and gave him 11 goals and 20 points in 35 games. He's got four goals and two assists over his last seven games, suggesting he might be on the verge of a hot streak.
