Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Helps out in overtime win
DeBrusk had an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blackhawks.
DeBrusk set up Charlie McAvoy for the game-winning tally. The 23-year-old winger has been hot with three goals and three helpers in his last six contests. In 50 outings this season, DeBrusk has 33 points, 125 shots and a plus-5 rating. The second-line winger has a good chance of topping his career high of 43 points from his rookie campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.