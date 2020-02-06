DeBrusk had an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

DeBrusk set up Charlie McAvoy for the game-winning tally. The 23-year-old winger has been hot with three goals and three helpers in his last six contests. In 50 outings this season, DeBrusk has 33 points, 125 shots and a plus-5 rating. The second-line winger has a good chance of topping his career high of 43 points from his rookie campaign.