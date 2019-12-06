Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Helps tie game late
Debrusk picked up an assist on the game-tying goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.
The puck found DeBrusk below the goal line, who threw a quick pass to Torey Krug in front who buried it to tie the game. DeBrusk has seven points over his last seven games as his production has started to pick up. He's currently skating with David Krejci and David Pastrnak, but once Patrice Bergeron (lower body) is healthy again, Pastrnak will likely be replaced by Brett Ritchie or Danton Heinen.
