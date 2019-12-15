Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Ignites Boston offense
DeBrusk scored a goal and an assist and was plus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.
DeBrusk opened the scoring in the first period, then set up David Krejci's goal early in the second period to make it a 2-0 game. The 23-year-old has been inconsistent at times this season and has eight goals and eight assists through 29 games.
