DeBrusk scored a goal and an assist and was plus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.

DeBrusk opened the scoring in the first period, then set up David Krejci's goal early in the second period to make it a 2-0 game. The 23-year-old has been inconsistent at times this season and has eight goals and eight assists through 29 games.

