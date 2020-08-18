DeBrusk scored a pair of third-period goals and had three shots in Monday's 4-3 win over Carolina in Game 4.

The Bruins trailed 2-0 nearing the halfway point of the third period when DeBrusk picked up his first of two goals with a spectacular effort. DeBrusk beat Carolina netminder James Reimer in a race to a loose puck, got tripped up while making a deke, and managed to slide the puck into the empty net while airborne. It sparked a Boston outburst of four goals in a seven-minute span, bookended by DeBrusk's goals. He made it a 4-3 game with his second of the night for the eventual game-winner. The 23-year-old has three goals through seven postseason games after potting 19 in the regular season.