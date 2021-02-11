DeBrusk (lower body) notched an assist, a team-high seven shots on goal and three hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

DeBrusk assisted on Anders Bjork's third-period tally. DeBrusk could have had a goal of his own, but the play was denied on a review. The 24-year-old missed the last five games, but he skated 14:08 and didn't seem any worse for wear -- statistically, it was his best game of the year. The Alberta native is up to two assists, 16 shots on net and six hits through seven appearances this year.