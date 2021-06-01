DeBrusk was fined $5,000 by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday for his cross-check on the Islanders' Scott Mayfield in Game 2 on Monday, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports.

DeBrusk's fine won't impact his availability for Game 3 on Thursday, so he should resume his normal role on the second line and get sprinkled in on the power play. The Edmonton native scored a goal in each of the first two games against Washington in Round 1 but has been held out of the goal column in the five games since, producing a lone assist during that span.