DeBrusk fired home his 24th goal of the season during a 6-3 win over the Rangers on Wednesday.

Goals have come almost nonstop from DeBrusk since mid-February, as the winger has 10 in his last 16 games. Although he has managed only half of the assists totaled last season, his point total (37) is within striking distance to the impressive number put up in his rookie season (43). Another bonus moving forward is the relocation of David Pastrnak to the second line. Pastrnak tallied the primary helper for DeBrusk's goal -- on his way to a five-point night -- and looks to stick there for the near future.