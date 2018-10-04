DeBrusk led all Boston forwards in time on ice at 16:01, including spending over a minute on both the power play and penalty kill during Wednesday's 7-0 loss to the Capitals.

DeBrusk saw extra time after Brad Marchand was ejected from the game in the third period, but only managed one shot and one hit over the course of the game. DeBrusk is expected to a big contributor to the Bruins offense after his rookie season saw him post 16 goals and 43 points over 70 games.