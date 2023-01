DeBrusk scored twice in Boston's 2-1 victory over Pittsburgh on Monday in the Winter Classic.

Both of DeBrusk's goals came in the third period, and the game-winner was scored with just 2:24 remaining in the frame. The 26-year-old has 16 goals and 30 points in 36 games this season. His offensive pace is well ahead of what he did 2021-22, when DeBrusk finished with 25 goals and 42 points in 77 contests.