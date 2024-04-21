DeBrusk scored two power-play goals, added an assist and logged five hits in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 1.

DeBrusk was involved in all three of the Bruins' second-period tallies. He set up a Brandon Carlo goal before scoring twice more to give the Bruins a 4-0 lead. DeBrusk hadn't posted a multi-goal game since last year's first-round series versus the Panthers. The winger had a solid season with 19 tallies, 40 points, 183 shots on net and 107 hits over 80 regular-season appearances in a top-six role.