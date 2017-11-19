DeBrusk assisted on the game-tying goal and minutes later scored the eventual game-winner Saturday against San Jose.

DeBrusk is making a strong impact in his debut NHL season, notching four goals and nine points through 18 contests. The 21-year-old is slotted on the second line and seeing occasional power-play time. His strong totals over his WHL and AHL careers indicate he's one to watch in the coming years. DeBrusk was a healthy scratch at a point this season, but if he can stick in the lineup, he offers some valuable services in deeper formats.