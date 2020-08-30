DeBrusk scored his fourth goal of the postseason Saturday during the Bruins' 3-1 loss to the Lightning in Game 4 of their second-round series.

His power-play tally early in the third period ruined Andrei Vasilevskiy's shutout bid, but it was the only offense Boston could muster. DeBrusk has no points in the playoffs other than his four goals, and he has yet to hit the scoresheet more than once in a series -- he scored twice in Game 4 against the 'Canes, and once in the seeding round-robin against the Caps. DeBrusk may need to break that trend if the Bruins are going to avoid elimination in Game 5 on Monday.