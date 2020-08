DeBrusk scored the Bruins' only goal during Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Capitals in their final round-robin seeding game.

With Boston down 2-0 midway through the third period, DeBrusk ruined Braden Holtby's shutout bid with his first goal of the postseason. The 23-year-old had been in a massive slump when the regular season was suspended, scoring only one point (a goal) over his final 14 games, but this will give DeBrusk a bit of momentum heading into a first-round matchup with the Hurricanes.