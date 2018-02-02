Play

DeBrusk logged an assist in 15:14 worth of ice time in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Overall, the promising 21-year-old, who took five shots Thursday, has recorded 11 goals and 26 points in 45 games to date. Looking ahead, DeBrusk will continue to have an opportunity to make a fantasy mark as the season rolls along, given that the 2015 first-rounder is seeing regular work on the Bruins' second line, which also includes crafty playmaker David Krejci and speedy Ryan Spooner.

