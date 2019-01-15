Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Lower-body injury
DeBrusk is dealing with a lower-body injury.
Coach Bruce Cassidy relayed that the Bruins will know more about DeBrusk's playing status Wednesday morning, but if the winger is forced to miss any time, Peter Cehlarik (who was recalled Tuesday) is a candidate to fill in. Through 37 games this season, DeBrusk has tallied 14 goals and 17 points, while providing the Bruins with needed secondary scoring beyond the team's top trio of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...