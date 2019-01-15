DeBrusk is dealing with a lower-body injury.

Coach Bruce Cassidy relayed that the Bruins will know more about DeBrusk's playing status Wednesday morning, but if the winger is forced to miss any time, Peter Cehlarik (who was recalled Tuesday) is a candidate to fill in. Through 37 games this season, DeBrusk has tallied 14 goals and 17 points, while providing the Bruins with needed secondary scoring beyond the team's top trio of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak.