Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Making progress
DeBrusk (upper body) skated once again Wednesday, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Per GM Don Sweeney, DeBrusk is among the Bruins' injured players considered "closer than farther away" to a return to action. While we don't expect DeBrusk to play Thursday against the Lightning, the young winger belongs in the day-to-day category moving forward.
