DeBrusk (upper body) is back on the ice, per coach Bruce Cassidy.

DeBrusk won't play Tuesday against the Jets, but he's inching closer to action, with a potential return as soon as this weekend seeming plausible. That said, we suspect the Bruins won't rush the 21-year-old back, with the grind of the upcoming playoffs in mind. DeBrusk, who last suited up on March 13, was in the midst of a very solid rookie campaign prior to his injury, having logged 14 goals and 39 points in 64 games to date.