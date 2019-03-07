The Bruins might be without DeBrusk (undisclosed) in Thursday's game against the Panthers, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.

While details are pending on this item, there are a few factors that have led official reporters to become skeptical that DeBrusk will be able to suit up for the upcoming contest. For one, the B's have recalled Karson Kulman from AHL Providence, and Joe Giza of WBZ-TV also posted a video of DeBrusk having been slowed by an apparent injury in Wednesday's practice. We're waiting for the team to officially corroborate these baseline reports, but owners should line up alternatives to DeBrusk in case he ends up sitting out for the playoff-bound Bruins.