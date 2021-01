DeBrusk (lower body) didn't practice Wednesday.

DeBrusk, who was forced out of Tuesday's game against the Penguins, is considered day to day, but his absence from practice Wednesday suggests that he's iffy for Thursday night's rematch against Pittsburgh. If DeBrusk misses the contest, it looks like Craig Smith would move up to the Bruins' top line along with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron.