Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Missing Monday's game
DeBrusk (concussion) will not be available for Monday's tilt in Montreal, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.
This will be the sixth consecutive game that the 22-year-old has missed with his concussion. DeBrusk has 10 goals and 12 points in 28 games this year and Boston is definitely missing the secondary scoring while he's out of the lineup.
