Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Nears return to action
DeBrusk (upper body) won't play Thursday night against the Lightning.
Per coach Bruce Cassidy, DeBrusk is progressing well and could return to action this weekend. With that in mind, the Bruins face the Panthers on Saturday and the Flyers on Sunday. DeBrusk, who has logged 14 goals and 39 points in 64 games to date, last suited up on March 13. Upon his return to action, the B's will face some interesting lineup decisions, including where to slot the ascending Ryan Donato, who has been skating on the left wing of David Krejci's line in DeBrusk's absence.
