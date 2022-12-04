DeBrusk capped the scoring during Saturday's 5-1 victory over the visiting Avalanche.

Ten seconds after Trent Frederic all but sealed the Bruins' record 14th straight home win to open a season Saturday, DeBrusk stole the spotlight with his milestone marker. The 2015 first-round draft pick converted his 100th career tally off a third-period rebound during his 343rd game. DeBrusk, who added three shots and two blocks during the win, believed he scored during the second period, but the officials determined the net was dislodged before the puck crossed the red line.