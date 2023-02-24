DeBrusk scored a goal on seven shots in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Kraken.

DeBrusk has a goal in three straight games since he returned from a lower-body injury. His goal Thursday was a clutch deflection of a Charlie McAvoy shot with 1:38 left in the third period, giving the Kraken too little time to bounce back. DeBrusk has immediately resumed his top-line duties, and that's a role that should continue to be fruitful for him. He has 19 goals, 34 points, 124 shots on net, 58 hits and a plus-17 rating through 39 contests this season.