DeBrusk scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

DeBrusk saw a six-game point streak end Monday against the Avalanche, but he was right back on the scoresheet a day later. His third-period tally tied the game at 3-3, allowing the Bruins to salvage another standings point despite their third loss in the last four contests. The winger is at nine goals, 20 points, 85 shots on net, 37 hits and a plus-8 rating through 39 appearances, playing mainly in a middle-six role this season.