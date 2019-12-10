DeBrusk scored a power-play goal on four shots but went minus-4 in a 5-2 loss to the Senators on Monday.

DeBrusk's tally in the third period gave the Bruins a late hope for a comeback that never materialized. The winger has generated five points, 14 shots on goal and a minus-2 rating over his last six contests. He's at 14 points and 59 shots in 26 games overall this year. His goal Monday was the 50th of his career, coming in his 164th appearance.