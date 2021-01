An MRI revealed no structural damage related to DeBrusk's unspecified lower-body injury.

Coach Bruce Cassidy relayed that it remains to be seen if DeBrusk -- who won't play Thursday night against the Penguins -- will travel with the Bruins for contests versus Washington on Saturday and Monday. In DeBrusk's absence Thursday, Craig Smith will move up to the team's top line, along with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron.