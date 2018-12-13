Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Not at practice Thursday
DeBrusk (upper body) did not practice Thursday.
The Bruins have referred to the issue that has sidelined DeBrusk of late as an upper-body injury, which could be a concussion. In any case, it seems pretty safe to rule out the winger for Friday's contest against the Penguins.
