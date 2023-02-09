DeBrusk (lower body) isn't expected to return for Saturday's game against Washington, per Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic.

DeBrusk's flight from his hometown of Edmonton to meet up with the Bruins has been cancelled. He has 16 goals and 30 points in 36 contests while averaging 17:08 of ice time this season. The 26-year-old was last in the lineup Jan. 2.